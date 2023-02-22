Call of Duty Warzone Mobile now available for pre-order on iOS devices: Here’s what we know so far

In September last year, Activision listed Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on the Google Play Store. While many gaming enthusiasts pre-registered for the game on Android devices, owners of iOS devices felt left out. As it turns out, Activision, the company responsible for bringing us the Call of Duty franchise, has now listed Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on the Apple App Store. To give you a quick recap, Call of Duty Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale titles on the internet.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: Gameplay and Customisation

Instead of 100 players, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile puts 120 players on a map with the last player or squad standing winning the round. Players have to loot weapons on the ground and survive while the map eventually shrinks.

It looks like Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will borrow the popular map Verdansk from its PC and console counterpart, giving existing players a head start since they are already familiar with the locations. The game will also have mobile exclusive events, playlists and content.

Similar to Call of Duty Mobile, one can expect Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to offer numerous customisation options like weapon skins and clothes. The game description suggests that the title will have many fine-tuned gunsmith weapons and operators at launch.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: Pre-order rewards

Those who pre-order the game from the Apple App Store will get several in-game rewards like the M4- Archfiend blueprint, X12 semi-auto pistol with Prince of Hell camo, free Condemned Ghost operator skin, Dark Familiar emblem and Foe’s Flame weapon vinyl when the game is launched.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: Supported devices

To run Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, users need to have an iPhone or iPad with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 or later powered by A12 Bionic or a newer chip. This means the oldest supported devices happen to be iPhone XS, iPad Air 3rd Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen, iPad 8th Gen and Apple TV 4K 2nd Gen. Basically, all Apple devices released in 2018 or later are able to run the game. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is expected to launch sometime in May this year.