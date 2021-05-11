Call of Duty Warzone coming to smartphones soon? Here’s why it might happen

Call of Duty Warzone is also a battle royale shooting title by Activision for PCs and consoles. (Image Source: Call of Duty)

Activision already has a Call of Duty game for smartphones called Call of Duty Mobile. However, it seems another of its popular titles, Call of Duty Warzone will soon be coming to smartphones. Just like Call of Duty Mobile, Warzone is also a battle royale title by the developer.

A new job advertisement from Activision on LinkedIn points to the team hiring new members for its game. Check out the post here.

“Activision Mobile has put up new roles! Teams are focused on Live Operations and content expansion across Call of Duty. Our dev teams are dedicated to mobile and comprised of all major disciplines,” the post said.

Among the hashtags used below the post, is also a hashtag for Warzone, which is a strong indicator of the new project.

Will there be 2 Call of Duty games on mobile?

The new game could be launched alongside the existing Call of Duty Mobile title. However, it remains to be seen if the new game will eventually replace the old game. It is also unclear how Warzone will differ from Call of Duty Mobile, except for maybe the implementation of the Gulag, considering these are both battle royale games.

The two games could also be available alongside each other. Call of Duty Mobile competitor PUBG Mobile is also making a similar move in the near future when developer Krafton releases PUBG: New State, a second battle royale title of the franchise that will likely be available alongside the classic PUBG Mobile.

While PUBG Mobile focuses on terrain maps like Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi and Sanhok, PUBG: New State is expected to focus on more urban settings. We could see a similar implementation with Call of Duty Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Note that none of this is officially confirmed by Activision at this point and it is best to take the speculation with a pinch of salt. However, if a ‘Call of Duty Warzone Mobile’ is on the cards, we should soon be hearing an official announcement around it.