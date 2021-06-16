Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War to get Season 4 on June 17

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be getting a new season on June 17. Season 4 of the game is said to get various new elements including four Multiplayer Maps, five new weapons and an update to Verdansk among others.

The new season will also introduce a new free Zombie map. The game will also be getting a limited time event called ‘Ground Fall’ in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4. Here is everything we know.

The season will introduce a new event called Ground Fall to both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. This event will allow players to tackle objectives related to the new modes, maps, and weaponry in Black Ops Cold War and to the new Points of Interest in Warzone. Gamers will have to complete these objectives as part of the event to receive items including Emblems, Calling Cards, and a Satellite Weapon Charm.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are set to receive five new weapons in Season 4. These include the MG 82 LMG (Battle Pass Tier 15), C58 full-auto assault rifle (Battle Pass Tier 31), Nail Gun, OTs 9 SMG, and a mace melee weapon. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also be getting four multiplayer maps in Season 4 – Collateral (12v12), Collateral Strike (6v6), Amsterdam (2v2 and 3v3), Hijacked (6v6), and Rush (6v6). Various new modes will be added to the game including Multi-team, One in the Chamber and a Capture the Flag mode.

Season 4 will include three new operators – Jackal, Salah, and Weaver. Jackal is said to be available at launch while the other two will be available later in the season. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also be getting a new zombie experience.

When you start Season 4, your Season Level will refresh to Level 1. Your progress will resume from the highest Prestige Level you achieved previously. Season 4 will also offer four additional Prestiges to achieve across the first 200 levels. Gamers will be able to earn four new Prestige Levels during Season Four which comes to 19 in total.

If you manage to reach Level 200 in Season Four, you will receive the title of Prestige Master for this season. This will change your Season Level colour and will grant the ability to personalise the Prestige Icon with Legacy Prestige Icons from previous Call of Duty games. Gamers will be able to continue past Level 200 all the way to Level 1,000 during Season Four, and receive Prestige Key milestone rewards at every 50 levels along the way.

For those who own free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone, the Season 4 update will be 11.4GB to 14.6GB. On the other hand those who own the full version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have to download 15.8GB to 31GB.