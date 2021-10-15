Call of Duty: Vanguard launch on November 5; new trailer reveals Zombies mode

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch on November 5 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game will be getting a new Zombies game mode this year. Activision, Sledgehammer Games, and Treyarch have launched a new trailer for the game, which gives us an insight into what the zombie mode will look like.

While Sledgehammer is said to be developing the majority of the game, the Zombies mode will be developed by Treyarch joint. The studio is known for bringing us 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War. Call of Duty: Vanguard will be set during World War II. As per the trailer, a Nazi captain named Von List makes use of a special relic to gain knowledge and the ability to being back the dead.

The trailer shows the use WWII-era weapons, and players jumping into portals, activating crystal swords, placing rings of fire on the ground. Treyarch offered some more details, on what the Zombie mode is set to offer in a blog post. The first map in the game is Der Anfang (“The Beginning”) which will transport gamers to Stalingrad in 1944.

The game will enable players to teleport to different locations, to complete objectives including the Hotel Royal or Shi No Numa which was previously a Zombies map set in a swamp. Gamers will be able to return to their Stalingrad base to upgrade perks and Pack-a-Punch their weapons.

Additionally, Vanguard’s Zombie mode adds the Altar of Covenants which is a new randomized perk system. After returning from a portal to upgrade their gear, players will be able to sacrifice a new item to the Altar of Covenants, which will in turn offer them a random ability.

Brain Rot is one of the abilities that users will get access to which will allow them to turn Zombies into allies. Additionally, each time you play the game, you will get a different collection of perks.