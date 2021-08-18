Call of Duty: Vanguard: Release date, trailer and everything you need to know

Call of Duty recently announced its latest title in the series with Call of Duty: Vanguard. The new release in the franchise still doesn’t have an official release date, but there’s a lot of speculation around the game lately. Here’s everything we know so far about Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard: What to expect?

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Vanguard will take the players back to World War II. The FPS (First Person Shooter) title is expected to feature gameplay mechanics similar to other Call of Duty games, focusing more on an Arcade-style fun shooting experience rather than pure simulation.

The game is expected to feature a single-player campaign that could feature a mix of traditional on-foot gunfights along with stealth missions, vehicular warfare sections, and large maps. New movement options could be one of the changed gameplay elements that we might see with Vanguard.

The game is widely expected to come with a multiplayer mode that will allow players to play with their friends and enjoy gameplay modes like team deathmatch or capture the flag. Don’t entirely rule out the possibility of a completely new game mode either.

The Zombies Mode, which originated with Call of Duty World at War is also expected to make a comeback and is likely to be available to enjoy in multiplayer mode. The game is also expected to bring in paid DLC (Downloadable Content) later on, which will allow players to purchase new maps or the battle pass system.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty Warzone is still the franchise’s battle royale game and will likely see a revamp in the game closer to the release of Vanguard, just like we saw during Call of Duty Cold War, when Warzone got its own 1980s flavour.

Expected launch and platform availability

There is no gameplay footage or trailer yet and the game made no appearance at E3 this year either. The franchise has usually released newer games during the fall and November seems like a likely bet for a release date for now. The game is expected to come to next-gen platforms like the PS5 and Xbox Series X along with PC. However, it is also likely that the game also comes to the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One. The game is expected to showcase a full reveal on August 19 and more details and probably gameplay footage should be available then.