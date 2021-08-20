Call of Duty: Vanguard to launch on November 5; Here are the details

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch on November 5. Additionally Activision has confirmed that a “seamlessly integrated, new Warzone experience” will be coming later this year to the game.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will offer a plethora of modes including Campaign, online Multiplayer, and Zombies co-operative campaigns. Gamers will be able to experience the origins of Special Forces forming Task Force One.

The game will be set in the backdrop of World War II with the campaign spanning the Eastern and Western fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa.

The company has confirmed that the Multiplayer mode will offer 20 maps at the time of launch. If you are a fan of Zombies based gameplay, the game will also offer a “signature undead gameplay experience”.

Call of Duty: Vanguard players will be able to partake in a new Call of Duty: Warzone experience which will offer a brand-new map, new gameplay, and new experiences later this year.

The company says that this is the most connected Call of Duty ever. Call of Duty: Vanguard is powered by the Call of Duty engine introduced as part of Modern Warfare.

“Call of Duty: Vanguard is primed to deliver a stunning range of gameplay experiences for the entire Call of Duty community. Vanguard’s breadth of content is a hallmark of the title, with more multiplayer maps on day one than ever before and the first Zombies crossover in Call of Duty history,” Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision said while commenting on the game.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled for release on platforms including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net starting November 5. Call of Duty: Warzone’s new experience will release later this year.