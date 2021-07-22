Call of Duty: Vanguard: Release date and all you need to know

The Call of Duty franchise is expected to launch a new title later this year called Call of Duty: Vanguard. The game, which has been the center of numerous leaks for quite some time now, has been kept a complete secret by developer Activision and not much is known about the franchise yet. The game is also expected to come with deeper integration with Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Here’s everything we know so far.

Call of Duty: Vanguard setting and time period

Rumours suggest the Call of Duty Vanguard game could be set back in the World War II era, with some reports also suggesting that the game could feature an alternate history version of WWII set in the 1950s. However, with no official details out and plenty of fake leaks out there, deciphering anything around the game is difficult right now.

A report by Video Games Chronicle also stated last month that the game will be set in both the Pacific and European regions of World War II. It also suggested that the plot could focus on the birth of modern allied special forces and will feature various gameplay modes including a campaign, a zombies mode, and a multiplayer mode.

Expected launch date

Call of Duty: Vanguard is expected to launch in the October to November bracket. Various games in the franchise have always launched in either November or October, often on Fridays. If Activision decides to follow suit with the new game, we could expect Call of Duty: Vanguard to release on the first or second Friday of November this year, which would be the 5th or 12th.

The game is also confirmed to come out for next-gen consoles and PCs but there is no confirmation on whether it will be available on the older PS4 or Xbox One.