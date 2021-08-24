Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer alpha to go live on August 27 on PS5 and PS4

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the franchise’s upcoming title, won’t be releasing until November this year, but Sony PlayStation players will have a chance to try out the game before that. A new alpha multiplayer build for Call of Duty Vanguard’s Champion’s Hill mode will soon be available on August 27.

The two day alpha event from August 27 to August 29 will focus on the game’s Champion Hill multiplayer mode and will let players compete against each other in duos (2 vs 2) or trios (3 vs 3). Gameplay will include a lives-based mechanism where your team will be out when you’ve run out of lives.

The mode will also feature an in-game economy system, similar to the Counter Strike series. Players will all start with the same loadout but can earn money in each round and get more weapons and other perks. Cash can be earned by getting kills as well as finding scattered items across the map.

Call of Duty Vanguard will also take place in one larger map, which will be split into five smaller sections. These include the buy station in the center and four other regions called Airstrip, Trainyard, Market, and Courtyard.

The size of each of these regions will be similar to that of the Gunfight map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Eliminated teams will also be able to watch the rest of the match from the buy station area.

How to get the Call of Duty Vanguard Champion Hill alpha?

The alpha builds will be available to only PlayStation players, but will be open to all PS4 and PS5 users. Sledgehammer Games is also reportedly hosting a beta test for the game on other platforms in September.

To download the game, players can head over to this link to download the region-specific setup for the game for their PlayStation variant. The full version of the game is set to release on November 5 this year.