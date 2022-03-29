scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Call of Duty: Vanguard is offering two-weeks free multiplayer access

The two-week-long free trial will run from March 30 to April 13, 2022, providing access to the two newest maps - Casablanca and Gondola.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
March 29, 2022 1:09:36 pm
Activision has announced a two-week-long free access to the multiplayer segment in their latest Call of Duty entry, Vanguard. The trial mode will be unlocked from March 30 to April 13, letting players jump into the new season’s maps.

Later this week, players can test out the new Casablanca and Gondola – two medium-sized maps for free, with several buildings and passageways to explore. The former is based in Morocco, featuring a bustling marketplace and a variety of vertical engagements that invite both close and long-range combat tactics.

Gondola, on the other hand, features a large ravine and fire watchtower, from where players must jump off before it explodes. Operators can also take advantage of the multiple lanes, allowing for some long-range play, or head into the powerplants or caves to get up close and personal.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read: |One Piece is getting an RPG adaptation, coming 2022

Last week, the studio also brought in popular rapper Snoop Dogg into Call of Duty: Mobile, Warzone, and Vanguard as a playable operator. The collection arrives in the main games on April 19, 2022, at 10 am Pacific Time, bringing in 10 items. Three of those rewards will be exclusive to Vanguard with a full progression track to unlock the items by completing challenges and earning XP.

The news comes following Activision’s decision to push back the release of their latest COD, marking the first time in 20 years that the series has skipped a release. Developer Infinity Ward also plans on developing a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot and a new battle royale experience.

Also Read: |‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ review: Another generic WWII experience

The publisher does plan on adding more content to Warzone, but claims that the file download sizes are too big. In an interview with live streamer TeeP, Call of Duty live operations lead Josh Bridge was asked about adding a map rotation option in the veins of Apex Legends. In response, he said, “We want that. We all want that, but there is a technical problem – the install and reinstall sizes are f**king crazy.”

