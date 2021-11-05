Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now worldwide

Activision’s latest entry into their annual FPS franchise, Call of Duty: Vanguard, is now available worldwide on all major platforms. The title, advertised as “The Best WWII Game,” features a gripping single-player campaign, 20 multiplayer maps, and an all-new Zombies mode that ties into the ongoing story canon.

Vanguard also features deep integration with its free-to-play counterpart, Call of Duty: Warzone. 2 December will see the launch of the new ‘Warzone Pacific’ era, which is essentially the season one experience in Vanguard, bringing all-new game modes, weapons, and operators.

On the same day, Warzone players will be getting access to a brand-new map – Caldera, along with new gameplay experiences for free.

“Vanguard launch is just the beginning. This new release will deliver unprecedented breadth and depth of amazing content experiences for Call of Duty players,” said Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision in a press release.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard will throw players into the midst of World War II, where they’ll experience the origins of Special Forces and fight for victory across four major fronts – the Eastern and Western Fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa.

On launch day, the game includes 20 multiplayer maps, 12 operators with distinct abilities, and over three dozen weapons to choose from. Vanguard also comes with support for cross-play across current and next-gen systems and brings with it new levels of social features, making it easier for you to queue up with friends.

It will also introduce the brand-new RICOCHET anti-cheat system, which is a “multi-faceted approach to combat cheating, featuring new server-side tools which monitor analytics to identify cheating, enhanced investigation processes to stamp out cheaters, updates to strengthen account security, and more.” As for how it fairs in-game, only time will tell.

Storage size has been a major concern with the recent Call of Duty games, where it would take up more than 150 GBs with every installation or update. But this year, Activision has claimed to have reduced the file size significantly, by up to 50 percent, as reported by VGC. You can read more on that here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now available worldwide on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Battle.net.