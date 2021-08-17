Call of Duty: Vanguard announced, full reveal on August 19

Activision has now officially announced Call of Duty: Vanguard, the next game in the series. The game developer posted a short teaser video on Twitter which gives us a glimpse of what the title could bring to the table. While the teaser doesn’t reveal a whole lot about the title, it shows footage of four different locales. The game is expected to be set during World War II, likely on the four fronts of the war.

While we do not know much about other details regarding the game as of now, more will be revealed about Call of Duty: Vanguard at an event inside Call of Duty: Warzone, the series’ take on a free-to-play battle royale shooter, on August 19.

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard 📅 – 8/19

🕥 – 10:30am PT

📍 – Verdansk pic.twitter.com/N0efSm5nOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

Sledgehammer Games is developing WWIICall of Duty: Vanguard. The studio is known for previously developing games including Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: WWII.

A recent report by Video Games Chronicle suggested that the title will be set in both the Pacific and European regions of World War II. Additionally, the report suggests that the plot could focus on the birth of modern allied special forces and will feature various gameplay modes including a campaign, a zombies mode, and a multiplayer mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard: Expected launch date

Call of Duty: Vanguard is expected to launch in the October to November bracket. Various games in the franchise have always launched in either November or October, often on Fridays. If Activision decides to follow suit with the new game, we could expect Call of Duty: Vanguard to release on the first or second Friday of November this year.