Call of Duty Season 2 introduces new maps, vehicles and game modes

Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 'Day of Reckoning' is currently coming to Android devices as a 2.2GB update. (Image Source: Call of Duty)

Call of Duty Mobile has announced its second season. The massive Call of Duty Season 2 ‘Day of Reckoning’ update will come as a 2.2GB download for Android users and will bring with it, two new maps along with new guns, new gameplay modes and other improvements for the players to try out.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 is currently being rolled out to Android users, and iOS users are expected to get the update soon as well. The new Call of Duty update comes roughly at the same time when rival battle royale title PUBG Mobile is being updated to its version 1.3 for Season 18.

Coming back to Call of Duty Mobile Season 2, here’s all that’s new to the game that you will be able to try out once you have updated your game.

Weapons: AS Val, SP-R208 Marksman Rifle

Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 will be introducing two new guns. These are the SP-R208 Marksman Rifle, which is a new addition to the sniper category. Inspired by its Call of Duty Modern Warfare counterpart, the SP-R208 can be upgraded by adding an attachment bolt, which will give players more accuracy and range.

The other gun is the AS Val, which is a single-shot semi-automatic assault rifle. The gun sports a high firing rate and damage. However, the bullet speed of the AS Val is low, reminding us of the VSS gun from PUBG Mobile.

Maps: Shoot House, Shipment

Two new maps are being added to the game in Call of Duty Mobile Season 2. Both the new maps are based on Call of Duty Modern Warfare. The Shoot House map will house a military training ground set in the middle of a desert. Meanwhile, Shipment will feature a World War II-style shipment port with a few modern style elements.

Gameplay Modes: Tank Battle, Gunfight: Sniper

Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 is also introducing a few new game modes including Tank Battle, which can be found under the Battle Royale as well as in Ranked Mode. Players will be on a mission to collect five components to assemble their tanks. Using a blueprint from the air-drop, players can then build their tank and take on other tanks with anti-tank weapons. These weapons include the Delay Bomb, Proximity Mine, Anti-Tank Sticky Grenade, Anti-Tank Sniper, and Anti-Tank War Machine.

Meanwhile, the Gunfight: Sniper mode is basically a sniper-only gameplay mode that will be available on some maps including Cage, Pine, King, the new Shipment map and some more maps.

Call of Duty Season 2 has also added a new Cargo Truck vehicle that can hold two players in the front and more in the trunk. Players will also be able t0o equip pistols as custom air-drop weapons. Call of Duty Mobile has now also been optimised for more devices.