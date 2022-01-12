scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Call of Duty partners with Attack on Titan for new event

The new update brings 10 new thematic items, allowing players to don the Survey Corps' uniform and wield the iconic Titan killing blades.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
Updated: January 12, 2022 12:46:27 pm
Call of Duty partners with Attack on Titan for new event. (Image credit: Activision)

The long-rumoured crossover between popular anime/manga – Attack on Titan and Call of Duty has been officially revealed by Activision. The event kicks off on January 20 and brings 10 new thematic items to COD: Vanguard and Warzone.

The Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle can be purchased via the in-game store for 2,400CP, which equates to $19.99 (about Rs 1,480). Owning the bundle will allow players to dress the in-game operator, Daniel Yatsu, in the iconic Survey Corps gear.

Applying the skin will change his hairstyle to that of Levi Ackerman (character in the anime), a split hairdo that hangs from the sides. The beige jacket will also be adorned with the corps’ insignia.

The 10 new Attack on Titan inspired items coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. (Image credit: Activision)

One of the most notable additions to this bundle is the ‘Titan Piercer,’ a Weapon Blueprint that lets you acquire the same blades used to kill Titans in the show. The one-edged blade can be used to easily slice through incoming players or zombies.

There are also Weapon Blueprints for firearms, named after familiar characters. ‘Historia’ is an SMG designed for close-range hip-fire, while the ‘Ymir’s Curse’ is a mid-to-long range weapon with almost no vertical recoil.

Also Read: |‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ review: Another generic WWII experience

The Downloadable Content (DLC) also includes three new animations for the game, emulating the aerial hack and slash action of the anime. Players receive a new legendary MVP highlight, a highlight intro, and a new finishing move that is to be used when an enemy is knocked down. Other items include a Secret Keeper key charm, the Wings of Freedom emblem, and a ‘One Hot Potato’ sticker, referencing Sasha Blouse’s introduction.

The news follows the anime’s Final Season Part Two, which premiered on Sunday, taking down both Crunchyroll and Funimation servers. Call of Duty will also be adding a new operator named Isabella and ‘The Void,’ a new storyline for the Zombies segment in Vanguard, later today.

