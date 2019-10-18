Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to offer players Battle Passes like Fortnite

Activision is going to launch its Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game globally on October 25. Ahead of the launch, Activision has made an announcement via a blog post stating that the game will not feature the loot box mechanic, instead, it will feature a battle pass system, similar to the one we get to see in Fortnite.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently on pre-orders starting at $60 (approximately Rs. 4,300). It is not known as to how much will the battle pass cost, however, it appears as if the battle pass will allow players to earn in-game currency to cover the cost of the next season’s pass.

Unlike Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will feature a number of multiplayer modes along with a single-player story mode.

With its new battle pass, Activision won’t let it impact the game balance, instead, it will keep all functional content that has an impact on game balance free and unlockable via playing the game. The battle pass would work on similar lines as Fortnite’s battle pass. It would allow players to get a preview of the free rewards and also get a number of additional benefits and rewards.

With this new game, Activision will also be removing a la carte downloadable maps and season passes. It will now provide post-launch multiplayer maps and modes for free to all players. The game will also come with the ability of crossplay, allowing you to play the game, without losing your progress on multiple platforms with one exception, which is the Spec Ops Survival Mode that will be available for one year exclusively to PlayStation users.

Battle Pass content will also provide players with cosmetic items, which won’t give them any in-game advantages.