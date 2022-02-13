Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sequel and Warzone 2 officially confirmed

Activision is working on two big Call of Duty projects in 2022, the company announced via a blog post. First is the follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare remake, while the other is a new Warzone release that will be designed from the ground up.

Developer Infinity Ward will take charge of both titles, having previously worked on the Modern Warfare series, Infinite Warfare, and Ghosts. It is currently unclear if the new “Warzone experience” is an entirely new game or just a major update in the veins of Fortnite’s seasonal changes and updates to the map and its items.

But, Activision promises a massive evolution of battle royale with an “all-new playspace” and a sandbox mode – which we assume will let players create custom maps and feature a modding tool to play around with its default settings. The company also claims that both games will be powered by a new engine, which could partly be fueled by the Microsoft acquisition last month, causing them to change work patterns.

Let’s start with a look ahead:

✅ COD 2022 is a sequel to MW 2019, and being designed with a new #Warzone experience (both led by @InfinityWard)

✅ A massive evolution of BR, with an all-new playspace and new sandbox mode

✅ A new engine powering both the new game and #Warzone — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 11, 2022

The blog post also details some news and updates for the ongoing Season 2 of COD: Vanguard and Warzone. Activision has stated that they have no plans for adding an FOV slider on consoles. A field of view is the maximum angle of the observable world your eyes can see, where anything in front of you is within and everything beyond your peripheral vision cannot be seen. The slider allows you to increase that view degree to see more images on the screen.

The update would give console players that slight edge to plan out their tactics beforehand, especially when facing off against PC players via cross-play. Unfortunately, this much-requested feature will not be made available as it has a major performance impact on old-gen consoles. “Our goal is for Warzone to be a performant experience on all platforms, so we do not plan to implement an FOV Slider on console at this time,” it reads.

Other changes include over 30 quality of life improvements for COD: Warzone, such as better texture rendering and optimisation, bug fixing, new animations, and fluidity in overall movement.