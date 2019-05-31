Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot to be released on October 25, launch trailer out

Activision has just announced the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game on October 25 globally via a launch trailer. The game is a reboot of the popular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game, which was launched back in 2007. The game will be initially be made available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows platforms.

Apart from the launch trailer, the company has also revealed details about cross-play and season pass. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare after being released in 2007, garnered multiple rewards and quickly became one of the most popular Call of Duty games to be released. Activision released a remastered version of the game in 2016.

During the launch of the gameplay trailer Infinity Ward, the studio behind the game stated that this new game is not a remake of the classic game rather its a reboot. It also said that the game will not be a part of the trilogy universe, which gives them a lot of room to work around.

Though the game is a reboot, we will get to see a lot of older characters like captain price, however, they will have newer voice actors playing them.

With this new version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, we will also get to see the return of the single-player campaign. This time players will have to take on enemies from an ultra-nationalist group executing terror attacks in major cities.

This time along we will also get to see the single player campaign progress being carried forward to the multiplayer mode. This means you cannot jump into the multiplayer mode from the beginning and expect for all killstreaks, perks and weapons to be unlocked.