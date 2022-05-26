Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to launch on October 28: Check details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is launching this year as a sequel to the popular game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). The new title, which has been expected for a long time now, will finally be launching on October 28 this year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is not to be confused with the classic Modern Warfare series and its own second game, which was named Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. With Infinity Ward’s new rebooted series, the roman numeral ‘II’ is hence used to differentiate the game and avoid some confusion.

Activision and Infinity Ward also revealed the first look at the new game with an art reveal and a few character announcements. Classic characters including Simon “Ghost” Riley. Captain John Price. Kyle “Gaz” Garrick. fan-favourite John “Soap” MacTavish and Alejandro Vargas are all making a comeback, along with some other characters.

Check out the reveal below.

“Task Force 141 makes its massive impact and presence known across the Port of Long Beach, thanks to a colossal reveal on an unprecedented scale. A global squad of iconic veterans and new legends of yet untold clandestine missions, these Operators are set to deliver a new era of Call of Duty when Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022,” the blog post announcing the launch date said.

A report by Digital Trends also suggests we may see the first reveal of the title’s gameplay on June 8, which would be just ahead of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is also currently in development, succeeding the popular battle royale shooter that offers a free-to-play experience for gamers. Warzone 2 could also launch alongside Modern Warfare II.