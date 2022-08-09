Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Beta coming next month: Here’s what you need to play

August 9, 2022 12:57:14 pm
At the Call of Duty League Championship tournament, Infinity Ward and Activision announced that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta will be coming next month. Unsurprisingly, the dates for consoles and PC versions are different.
That said, the early access beta will be available from September 16 to 17 for PlayStation owners who pre-ordered the game, followed by an open beta from September 18 to September 20. Infinity Ward also said that a PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to play the beta.
It looks like PC, Xbox and PlayStation will be able to enjoy the game a few days later with the second beta starting on 22 September and ending on 26 September. However, only those who pre-ordered the game will be able to play it during the first two days. The developers said that Xbox users will need an Xbox Live Gold subscription while those on PC should have free Steam or Battle.net accounts.
Pre-Order now for early access to the #MWII Open BETA!
The #MWII @Playstation Early Access Beta starts September 16, with Early and Open access Betas to follow on all platforms. https://t.co/cLMlBb41mV pic.twitter.com/2GZ0laKE9C
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 7, 2022
Infinity Ward also showed a brand new multiplayer map called Grand Prix, which is as you must have guessed, set on a race track. Those who pre-order the game will also get access to the four Red Team 141 operators – Price, Soap, Farah and Ghost along with the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault.
Subscriber Only Stories
It looks like Activision will be revealing more details at the upcoming Call of Duty: Next event which will be held on 15 September. If things go according to plan, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be launched on 28 October this year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
How much did Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check
Alia Bhatt is on her babymoon with Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor says ‘I went there too’
Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite
Chennai Petroleum cuts crude runs by 25% at Manali refinery
CBI sending summons to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with cattle smuggling scam
Global Health Treaty to prevent pandemics and regulate antibiotic use
Laal Singh Chaddha director’s dig at claim that Aamir Khan is paying his trolls: ‘Why have I been trolling him for free?’
Hansika Motwani on the ‘pan-India’ tag: Successful actors don’t introduce themselves as a ‘pan-India star’
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer review: A ‘smarter’ way to ‘fry’ those chips
Attempt to ‘assassinate’ TRS MLA: Suspended sarpanch’s husband held in Hyderabad
Freedom Sale: Get an Express All Access subscription at just Rs 75
10 Questions to Consider When Buying Term Life Insurance