Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Beta coming next month: Here’s what you need to play

Activision and Infinity Ward recently announced dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Beta.

August 9, 2022 12:57:14 pm
Call-of-Duty-MWIIThose interested will be able to play the game next month.

At the Call of Duty League Championship tournament, Infinity Ward and Activision announced that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta will be coming next month. Unsurprisingly, the dates for consoles and PC versions are different.

That said, the early access beta will be available from September 16 to 17 for PlayStation owners who pre-ordered the game, followed by an open beta from September 18 to September 20. Infinity Ward also said that a PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to play the beta.

It looks like PC, Xbox and PlayStation will be able to enjoy the game a few days later with the second beta starting on 22 September and ending on 26 September. However, only those who pre-ordered the game will be able to play it during the first two days. The developers said that Xbox users will need an Xbox Live Gold subscription while those on PC should have free Steam or Battle.net accounts.

Infinity Ward also showed a brand new multiplayer map called Grand Prix, which is as you must have guessed, set on a race track. Those who pre-order the game will also get access to the four Red Team 141 operators – Price, Soap, Farah and Ghost along with the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault.

It looks like Activision will be revealing more details at the upcoming Call of Duty: Next event which will be held on 15 September. If things go according to plan, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be launched on 28 October this year.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 12:57:14 pm

