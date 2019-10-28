‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ developer will fix frequent Xbox One crashes

Activision and Infinity Ward launched its Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game last week for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Now, that a lot of players have started playing the game, several Xbox One users have encountered a serious bug, which is causing frequent crashes.

Infinity Ward has taken notice of the issue and has assured players that the team is working on a fix. An official timeline for the update has not been provided, however, it states that the fix will be rolled out soon.

The company in a Reddit post stated that the issue affecting a number of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players on the Xbox One X has been identified and a fix is being worked upon. It also said that it is working with Microsoft to address the issue.

In the same thread, a lot of Xbox players stated that they are encountering a lot of issues where the game is crashing at cut scenes and or is stuttering at those points.

In related news, a new update for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been rolled out now allowing the addition of 64 player count Ground War on Quarry along with a fix for being unable to revive in HC Cyber Attack. The Defcon timer has also been upgraded to 45 seconds now.

Recently a patch for the same was also rolled out on October 25, which brought a day 1 issue fix for the back end that was causing crashes across platforms.