Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 announced with Korean war storyline

The campaign will feature missions across several global locations, including Korea, New York, Paris, and Mumbai. (Image: Activision)

Activision and Infinity Ward have officially revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the next major entry in the long-running shooter franchise. The game is set to launch globally on October 23 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Unlike previous entries, Modern Warfare 4 will not be released on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, showing Activision’s full shift toward current-generation hardware and more advanced visuals.

The new game takes players into a large-scale war on the Korean Peninsula, where North Korea launches a major invasion that threatens global stability. Players will follow the story of Private Park, a young South Korean soldier fighting to survive on the front lines as cities collapse around him.