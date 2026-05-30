Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 announced with Korean war storyline

Activision and Infinity Ward have officially revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the next major entry in the long-running shooter franchise. The game is set to launch globally on October 23 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.
Unlike previous entries, Modern Warfare 4 will not be released on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, showing Activision’s full shift toward current-generation hardware and more advanced visuals.
The new game takes players into a large-scale war on the Korean Peninsula, where North Korea launches a major invasion that threatens global stability. Players will follow the story of Private Park, a young South Korean soldier fighting to survive on the front lines as cities collapse around him.
Alongside this storyline, the game also brings back fan-favourite Captain Price. According to Activision, Price is operating outside official military systems while pursuing a dangerous mission connected to a much larger international conspiracy.
The campaign will feature missions across several global locations, including Korea, New York, Paris, and Mumbai. Players can expect trench warfare, urban combat, covert operations, high-speed vehicle chases, and large-scale military assaults.
Infinity Ward says the game focuses on grounded military realism while also delivering cinematic action and emotional storytelling. The developer describes Modern Warfare 4 as one of the darkest and most intense entries in the series so far.
On the multiplayer side, the game introduces a new combat system called “Ballistic Authority.” This system redesigns aiming, recoil, movement, and weapon handling to make combat feel more realistic and responsive. Traditional hip-fire bloom mechanics have also been removed for more predictable gunplay.
Movement systems have been improved as well, allowing smoother climbing, mantling, and faster transitions during combat. Activision says the goal is to give players more control while keeping gameplay tactical and grounded.
Modern Warfare 4 will launch with 12 multiplayer maps, Gunfight arenas, and larger “Big War” maps designed for vehicle combat and large infantry battles.
One of the biggest additions is Kill Block, a new multiplayer map that changes layout between rounds using modular sections. Activision says the system can create more than 500 different configurations, forcing players to constantly adapt their strategies.
DMZ mode is also returning with a stronger focus on extraction-style gameplay. Players will enter dangerous combat zones, complete missions, collect loot, and attempt to escape while dealing with changing weather and enemy threats.
The game is built specifically for current-generation hardware and will support advanced graphics technologies, including improved ray tracing, DLSS support on PC, enhanced lighting, and larger combat environments. Activision says the game is designed to deliver smoother gameplay, faster responsiveness, and higher visual fidelity across all supported platforms.
Modern Warfare 4 will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 23, 2026. Warzone integration will begin shortly after launch with Season 1.