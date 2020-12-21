Loco, Activision Blizzard to host Call of Duty mobile tournament: Here’s how you can register

The tournament has been touted as the biggest ever in India (Image: Loco)

India’s esports and gaming streaming platform Loco has joined hands with Activision Blizzard to host a Call of Duty mobile tournament which will have a combined pool prize of a whopping Rs 35 lakh. The tournament will take place in two phases. First, the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open will take place for which the registrations are now underway followed by the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro.

How to enter

To be able to participate in the tournament a team must have five players who will comply with the rules of the tournament including usernames, equipment and mobile/tablet used etc. All the players must be adults. The matches will be played in 5vs5 open qualifier format in these game modes ⁠— frontline, team deathmatch, search and rescue, domination, hardpoint. Interested teams can enter the tournament by registering on the website codmindia.com. The registrations will close after the first 2,048 teams or on January 4, 2021.

Prize money

The total prize money for the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open is Rs 10 lakh. The winner will get Rs 5 lakh followed by second, third and fourth place holders who will receive Rs 2.5 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The teams can also apply for substitutes during the tournament which will be subject to approval.

The 16 qualifying teams will then advance to the next level, Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro. The Pro tournament will also have four professional teams joining including Team Mayhem and Team IND. The winning team of the Pro Cup will get Rs 10 lakh followed by the second, third and fourth-placed teams getting Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. Also, the fifth and sixth-placed teams will get Rs 1 lakh whereas the seventh and eighth-placed teams will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

There are incentives for the standout players as well in the tournament. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) will get Rs 1 lakh whereas the ‘play of the tournament’ and ‘most kills by a player’ winners will get Rs 50,000 each.

“Call of Duty is a legendary title and we are really excited to build the Call of Duty Mobile eSports ecosystem in the country from the ground up. The Call of Duty Mobile India Cup is the first step in the formation of this ecosystem and will help cement India’s position on the global esports map. We are elated to have magnificent teams like Team IND, and Team Mayhem on board with us and in a country where esports is growing at an unprecedented rate, this is just the beginning of a journey to many more milestones,” Anirudh Pandita, Founder of Pocket Aces said in a release.

