Call of Duty: Mobile announced, coming to Android smartphones and iPhone

Call of Duty: Mobile has been announced for Android smartphones and iPhone. The free-to-play title has been made in collaboration with Tencent.  

Activision has opened up pre-registrations for both Android and iOS users beta testing.

The free-to-play title has been made in collaboration with Tencent.

“In Call of Duty: Mobile, players will experience the fluid, first-person combat of Call of Duty, fighting head-to-head in fan-favorite modes such as Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All, in iconic maps from the series such as Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked and more,” Activision explains.

Interestingly, Call of Duty: Mobile will feature a multiplayer mode, allowing players to compete against each other. To recall, the company recently introduced a battle royale mode in its Black Ops 4 title for PCs and consoles, which was welcomed by the players with open arms.

Call of Duty Mobile will be bringing a number of maps, weapons, characters and game modes from the PC and console versions of the game. Popular maps that will be coming to the mobile version include Hijacked, Nuketown and Crash. Whereas, the modes will include a Free for All, Team Deathmatch, Frontline, and a Search and Destroy mode.

Activision has opened up pre-registrations for both Android and iOS users beta testing. Players who pre-register for the beta test will be getting early access to the game along with an opportunity to earn multiple in-game rewards. Call of Duty: Mobile will compete with the likes of PUBG, Apex Legends, among other free-to-play titles.

