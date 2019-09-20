Call of Duty: Mobile to be made available for all starting October 1

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally going to be released on October 1 for Android and iOS platforms. It was first announced back in March, since then the game was made available in beta. Now, Activision and Tencent Games have announced that the game will be made available for everyone starting October 1 on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Call of Duty: Mobile just like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite also comes with a Battle Royale mode, where 100 players jump on to a map to duke it out with each other. Interesting features about the game include familiar maps, competitive game modes, familiar characters and recognisable weapons.

The game takes inspiration from Call of Duty: Black Ops, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a few other games from the franchise. Call of Duty: Mobile will allow players to get access to some of the most classic maps like Kill House, Crash, Nuketown and more.

In the game, you also get to see a lot of recognisable characters like Alex Mason, Thomas Merrick and Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley. The game includes five modes, which include Free-For-All, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint and Domination.

There are a number of weapons you can choose to play with. There is also an upgrade system in place, wherein you can upgrade the weapon profile parameters like fire rate, damage, and more.

Tencent Games has announced that it will be bringing newer modes in the future to make the game more engaging.