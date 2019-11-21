Call of Duty: Mobile: Tips and tricks for a better gameplay

Call of Duty: Mobile has become one of the most popular battle royale games currently available for smartphones. This was expected out of the game considering its legacy and the amount of cult following it has. It offers mobile gamers a catalogue of content from both the Modern Warfare and Black Ops, which includes weapons, maps, game modes, scorestreaks and playable characters.

If you are one of the thousands that are currently playing the game, here are a few tips and tricks that you can deploy to have a better gameplay experience. Keep in mind these are tips and tricks for general gameplay, we will soon be providing you with a list of Battle Royale and multi-player, tips and tricks also.

* Do not use the auto-fire capability – Though having the auto-fire feature turned on does make the game less difficult at the start, it also makes it more difficult towards the end of the match. This is due to the auto-fire feature wasting a lot of ammo whenever an enemy appears. This leaves you with a negligible amount of ammo when you reach the end of the game, making it more difficult for you to take kills and win. So we recommend that once, you are able to take an aim and start shooting manually shift the control settings.

* Use grenades and side weapons – Grenades and side weapons can come extremely handy when you are stuck in a difficult place. Having a smoke grenade will help you hide from opponents while you try to heal yourself. Or if you know someone is hiding behind a stone and will shoot you as soon as they get an aim, you can throw a grenade their way and see them get knocked out.

* Join a clan – Joining a clan is one of the most important things you can do if you are sincere about playing the game and advancing. In it you can take part in clan wars, you can ask for help from other clan members and more. Plus playing in a clan makes it more fun as you always would have a sense of community and comradery while playing in a known group rather than just winging it.

* Try to collect weapon skins – Call of Duty: Mobile has implemented a special bonus for people getting weapons with a skin, as the skin provides the weapon with a small bonus in overall stats, whereas, camos, on the other hand, are just cosmetic changes.