Call of Duty Mobile surpasses PUBG as the most popular mobile game

PlayerUnknown’s Battle Ground or PUBG has been sitting on top of the most popular mobile games list for a long time, but that has changed now. Call of Duty Mobile has surpassed the PUBG Mobile in terms of popularity, as per ranker.com– the US-based digital media company.

Advertising

Earlier this month, Activision launched the Call of Duty Mobile globally in partnership with Tencent Games. The battle royale game was an instant hit as it garnered over 100 million downloads in its first week of launch, according to Sensor Tower.

In comparison, PUBG Mobile garnered 26.3 million users in its first week of launch and another popular battle royale game Fortnite was able to garner 22.5 million players in the same period. Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower, had said that in terms of the player base that’s been built in the first week, Call of Duty Mobile is by far the largest mobile game launch in history.

In the new listing, Call of Duty has been crowned as the most popular mobile game, followed by PUBG Mobile. Minecraft is the third most popular mobile game worldwide. The fourth and fifth positions are claimed by Clash Of Clans and Clash Royale respectively.

Advertising

Both the Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile are battle royale games where up to 100 users fight for survival in a map. Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst techARC, told IANS that these games have two strengths– one is their rich content/media based on high-quality graphics and more, making them attractive and engaging.

“These games also leverage the social networking behaviour of users. It allows them to multi-play among friends, groups or even unknown associations,” he added.

Also read | Call of Duty: Mobile first impressions: Mobile Gaming at its best

When Call of Duty was launched to Mobile platform the hype around the battle royale games was already at its peak, which in part was courtesy of PUBG Mobile. Also, Call of Duty has its own legacy and that could have helped the Mobile version of the game to gain instant popularity. India is the second-largest market for Call of Duty Mobile userbase, preceded only by the US.