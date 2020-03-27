Call of Duty: Mobile Steel Legion update available; here are the details

With the Steel Legion update, multiplayer score earning rules will be improved for multi-player mode and the penalty for losing a ranked match has been reduced as well. With the Steel Legion update, multiplayer score earning rules will be improved for multi-player mode and the penalty for losing a ranked match has been reduced as well.

Activision has announced via Reddit that it will be starting Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 at the beginning of April. This will bring a new ranked season and a new Battle Pass into the mix. It will also bring new multiplayer modes and a new version of the Warfare mode.

Apart from the start of season 4, the company has already started rolling out its Steel Legion update, which brings a number of improvements and changes to the game. The update is being rolled out in phases and will be made available to all users in the coming weeks.

This new ranked season will come with an Industrial Revolution theme and will bring a classic weapon called, Man-o-War and a soldier named Ruin. The ranked mode will be updated with multiple changes, which include improved art and particle effects.

With the Steel Legion update, multiplayer score earning rules will be improved for multi-player mode and the penalty for losing a ranked match has been reduced as well.

It has also replaced the Scrapyard map with Meltdown for some time. The Meltdown map has been taken from Call of Duty: Black Ops II and is a medium size map with an industrial theme.

It also brings the addition of two new modes, Gun Game + Team Deathmatch and 2v2 Showdown. In the Gun Game + Team Deathmatch mode, players will get new weapons with kills and instead of playing alone they will be teamed up like in the Deathmatch mode. Whereas, in the 2v2 Showdown mode, two teams of two players each will have to eliminate each other or capture hardpoints.

Also, the Meltdown map is now available in Search and Destroy, DOM, Team Death Match, Snipers Only, Gun Game: Team Fight, Gun Game, and Free For All modes.

