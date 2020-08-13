scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Top News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 to start on Aug 16: Details here

Call of Duty: Mobile to finally kick off on August 16 after multiple delays. The Seasonal update will bring a number of new improvements, weapons, maps modes and more.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 13, 2020 9:02:17 pm
Call of Duty: Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile season 9, Call of Duty: Mobile update, Call of Duty: Mobile Ranked Series 6, Call of Duty: Mobile new maps, Call of Duty: Mobile new modeWith the update, the game with also get the Gunsmith feature, which will allow players to personalise their weapons, in a similar fashion to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunsmith. (Image: Call of Duty Mobile)

Activision has announced that it will be starting Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 on August 16 for both Android and iOS users. The update will bring in a number of new features including Call of Duty: Mobile Ranked Series 6. Season 9 is finally arriving after multiple delays since late July.

The new Season update will bring in a number of changes, the major one being the introduction of a new map, called Shipment 1944. The new Shipment 1944 map will be a new small-sized map set inside of an abandoned dockyard.

With the update, the game with also get the Gunsmith feature, which will allow players to personalise their weapons, in a similar fashion to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunsmith.

Call of Duty: Mobile Ranked Series 6 will reset all player ranks. Bringing them to the bottom of the ladder. Players will be awarded for their previous ranks and will now once again have to climb up the ranks to get their Seasonal rewards.

Primary and secondary weapons will now be a part of the same base weapon having the same progression. All base weapons will now be at the highest level of any variant that the player owns. All base weapons will now be categorised in Camos and Blueprints. All Uncommon and Rare variants will be categorised under camos and Epic and Legendary variants will now be categorised under blueprints.

Also Read: Why PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile is not banned in India?

The game is also getting a new 10v10 game mode, in which a total of 20 players distributed evenly in two teams will duke it out. This new mode will not come with the traditional 10-minute limit, due to the size of the maps and the number of players.

Call of Duty: Mobile players who like to play the battle royale often are in for a treat as the update will bring new locations for the battle royale to the game. These locations include campgrounds, dormitory, outpost and radar base.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Redmi 9 Prime, Xiaomi, Redmi 9 Prime photos, Redmi 9 Prime launched in India, Redmi 9 Prime Mi.com, Redmi 9 Prime Amazon, Redmi 9 Prime Flipkart, Redmi 9 Prime buy now, Redmi 9 Prime price in India, Redmi 9 Prime price, Redmi 9 Prime specs, Redmi 9 Prime specifications
Redmi 9 Prime first look: Looks more like Poco X2

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 13: Latest News

Advertisement