Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 to start on Aug 16: Details here

Activision has announced that it will be starting Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 on August 16 for both Android and iOS users. The update will bring in a number of new features including Call of Duty: Mobile Ranked Series 6. Season 9 is finally arriving after multiple delays since late July.

The new Season update will bring in a number of changes, the major one being the introduction of a new map, called Shipment 1944. The new Shipment 1944 map will be a new small-sized map set inside of an abandoned dockyard.

With the update, the game with also get the Gunsmith feature, which will allow players to personalise their weapons, in a similar fashion to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunsmith.

Call of Duty: Mobile Ranked Series 6 will reset all player ranks. Bringing them to the bottom of the ladder. Players will be awarded for their previous ranks and will now once again have to climb up the ranks to get their Seasonal rewards.

Primary and secondary weapons will now be a part of the same base weapon having the same progression. All base weapons will now be at the highest level of any variant that the player owns. All base weapons will now be categorised in Camos and Blueprints. All Uncommon and Rare variants will be categorised under camos and Epic and Legendary variants will now be categorised under blueprints.

The game is also getting a new 10v10 game mode, in which a total of 20 players distributed evenly in two teams will duke it out. This new mode will not come with the traditional 10-minute limit, due to the size of the maps and the number of players.

Call of Duty: Mobile players who like to play the battle royale often are in for a treat as the update will bring new locations for the battle royale to the game. These locations include campgrounds, dormitory, outpost and radar base.

