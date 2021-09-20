Call Of Duty Mobile Season 8 to get Blackout map, more

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Mobile is getting the Black Ops 4’s Blackout map. The map will be introduced to the Call of Duty: Mobile game on September 22 as part of a new update. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 is set to start on September 23 on Thursday, September 23 at 8 AM IST as the company celebrates the second anniversary of the mobile game.

The company has posted a video on Twitter which further gives us a glimpse of the upcoming update. Activision will allow users to revisit the very first Call of Duty Battle Royale map – Blackout, which was originally launched in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Blackout was the largest map in any Call of Duty game ever and included parts of existing multiplayer maps such as Estate, Nuketown, Construction Site, and many more. Additionally, the update will enhance the Battle Royale experience. Activision has also confirmed that it is planning to announce a new tournament set on the Blackout map, as part of the Anniversary season. The company is introducing three new events – an Anniversary Cake event, an Anniversary Puzzle event, and a new themed event called Counterattack.

Players will have the opportunity earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards. Activision has stated that Season 8 will release with newly added free and premium content including new characters such as Alias – Battleworn and Velikan – Volcanic Ash, new functional weapons – the R9-0 shotgun.

✊ We need you out there soldier!

💥 The biggest battle is right around the corner! Blackout is coming to #CODMobile 🔍 Get the intel here 👉 https://t.co/fBI7HHbsfc 🤝 Join the fight as a part of the 2nd Anniversary of #CODMobile!#CODM2Blackout pic.twitter.com/H6YHa69QFp — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 17, 2021

Other elements including M13 assault rifle, a new Scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points (CP), and more will be added to the game later in the season. The update will enhance the visual quality of the game, bring new weapon looting system, new health and armour system and will also improve vehicle UI elements. Season 8 will also update the crash Map.

The company is also adding a Limited Time Event called Counterattack which will bring Non-Player Characters and PvE gameplay to Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale for the first time.