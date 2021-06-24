scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 ‘In Deep Water’ launch: New maps, weapons, and more

Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 will be called ‘In Deep Water’ and will introduce three brand new maps.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
Updated: June 24, 2021 6:20:21 pm
Call of Duty Mobile Season 5, COD Mobile Season 5 maps, COD Mobile Season 5 weapons, COD Mobile Season 5 launch, COD Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass, Call of Duty Mobile news,Suldal Harbour is one of the three maps that are set to be introduced in Season 5 of Call of Duty Mobile (Image source : Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter handle)

Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 which is set to arrive soon will be called ‘In Deep Water’. Activision has confirmed the same via a post on twitter. The new season like its predecessors is set to introduce new weapons, locations and offer a brand new battle pass. The company has now confirmed that Season 5 will introduce three brand new maps. Here is everything we know.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Activision has posted various teasers which gives us insight into what the new season could offer. Season 5 will reportedly introduce two new weapons – a CR-56 AMAX assault rifle, and the 725 double-barrel shotgun. The company has now also confirmed via a post on its official CoD Mobile Twitter channel that Season 5 will be getting three new maps.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The new locations include Suldal Harbor, Docks and Aniyah Incursion. The Docks map in Call of Duty Mobile will likely be used for smaller game modes. As Docks is a well-known map from COD: Modern Warfare (2019), many of you might be familiar with the same. Call of Duty Mobile: Season 5 is also expected to introduce a new battle pass. The new battle pass will reportedly offer 50 tier of rewards, and will cost players 220 CP.

Must Read |Battlegrounds Mobile India beta now available: A look at other top battle royale games to play

Call of Duty Mobile Season: Launch date

The Season 4 of the game is expected to wrap up at 5:30AM IST on June 29 as per the timer. This could mean that Season 5 of Call of Duty Mobile will begin at 5:30AM IST on June 30.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement