Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 ‘In Deep Water’ launch: New maps, weapons, and more

Suldal Harbour is one of the three maps that are set to be introduced in Season 5 of Call of Duty Mobile (Image source : Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter handle)

Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 which is set to arrive soon will be called ‘In Deep Water’. Activision has confirmed the same via a post on twitter. The new season like its predecessors is set to introduce new weapons, locations and offer a brand new battle pass. The company has now confirmed that Season 5 will introduce three brand new maps. Here is everything we know.

Activision has posted various teasers which gives us insight into what the new season could offer. Season 5 will reportedly introduce two new weapons – a CR-56 AMAX assault rifle, and the 725 double-barrel shotgun. The company has now also confirmed via a post on its official CoD Mobile Twitter channel that Season 5 will be getting three new maps.

🗺 New location intel has been identified! 📍 Suldal Harbor

📍 Docks

📍 Aniyah Incursion ✔ Destinations incoming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/yJW9Txbjy0 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 24, 2021

The new locations include Suldal Harbor, Docks and Aniyah Incursion. The Docks map in Call of Duty Mobile will likely be used for smaller game modes. As Docks is a well-known map from COD: Modern Warfare (2019), many of you might be familiar with the same. Call of Duty Mobile: Season 5 is also expected to introduce a new battle pass. The new battle pass will reportedly offer 50 tier of rewards, and will cost players 220 CP.

Call of Duty Mobile Season: Launch date

The Season 4 of the game is expected to wrap up at 5:30AM IST on June 29 as per the timer. This could mean that Season 5 of Call of Duty Mobile will begin at 5:30AM IST on June 30.