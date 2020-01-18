Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 now live, brings new Battle Pass, Maps and more

Apart from the Season 3 Battle Pass, the company will also release a Premium Pass on January 19, which can be purchased with COD points. Apart from the Season 3 Battle Pass, the company will also release a Premium Pass on January 19, which can be purchased with COD points.

Activision has announced the start of the season 3 for its Call of Duty: Mobile game. With the new season, the company has also introduces a new Battle Pass, new items and rewards. However, the new Battle Pass will go live on January 19.

The Season 3 Battle Pass will be made available free of cost and will offer players the ability to unlock in-game items by completing daily and weekly tasks.

Apart from the Season 3 Battle Pass, the company will also release a Premium Pass on January 19, which can be purchased with COD points. It allows the players to earn in-game items in a different tiered system. In addition to the in-game items, Premium Pass owners will also get access to Elite Tasks, which offer players more ways to gain Battle and Premium Pass XP.

Season 3 also brings two new multiplayer maps, namely Scrapyard and Cage. The Scrapyard map is already available, whereas, the Cage map will be added in the coming weeks.

It also brings multiple new modes for multiplayer and Battle Royale. The new modes include a Rapid Fire mode for the multiplayer mode, where players can earn Scorestreaks and Operator Skills faster than the standard rate. The new Warfare mode in the Battle Royale makes big teams face each other in a large-scale battle, in a similar fashion to Ground War.

The new Ranked Mode provides players with new Season Rewards.

