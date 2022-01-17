scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 – ‘Heist’ begins January 20: All you need to know

Call of Duty: Mobile Heist bring the new Hacienda map, a Red Envelope Confirmed game mode, and a new set of skins.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
January 17, 2022 4:40:07 pm
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 - 'Heist' begins January 20: All you need to know. (Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Mobile is refreshing its season count by introducing the first multiplayer segment of the year. Titled ‘Heist,’ season one launches on January 20. The update will bring the new Hacienda map, Lunar New Year events, and a refined battle pass system to the game.

In classic fashion, Heist will be introducing the new map through a small, comic-like story segment, where we see Makarov, a familiar face from the COD: Modern Warfare games. He, alongside Yuri, Iskra, and Ajax will be included as unlockable skins via the Premium battle pass system.

The free version, on the other hand, unlocks a variety of camos, weapon blueprints, a heartbeat sensor, and a PPSh-41 SMG. Currently, there are no details as to how much the new Premium Pass costs.

The multiplayer side sees the new map – Hacienda, which was first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Set in Spain, the map features a lavish vineyard, boathouse, cramped corridors within the mansion, and a courtyard, which usually sees the most action. Additionally, the Nuketown map will get some visual changes, to go in tune with the Chinese New Year. This will be released later during the season.

The new season also brings a new themed multiplayer mode called Red Envelope Confirmed, where players battle it out in 10v10 matches and collect red envelopes in place of dog tags. Collecting a specific amount grants bonus rewards like in-game currency and cosmetic items. Even the battle royal segment will play host to the New Year, with decorations, fireworks, and themed supplies.

Other events include an in-game puzzle that tasks players with completing said objectives in exchange for tokens, which can be used to unlock event-exclusive items.

