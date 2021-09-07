Call of Duty Mobile public test build now available with features from upcoming seasons

Call of Duty Mobile has just released its latest public test build, which will allow users to experience a wide range of new features on both Android and iOS devices. The company confirmed the same via a post on its official forum on reddit.

Call of Duty Mobile’s public test build will comprise of new features and content from upcoming seasons of the highly popular battle royale game. Developers will also be able to gather direct feedback from the players before rolling the features out. If you decide to download the latest beta build of the game, you will be able to enjoy new content way before these features make their way to future seasons of the game.

The public test started rolling out on September 3 and will continue till September 13th (may end earlier or later) and is currently available for both Android and iOS devices.

The file size of the public test build is over 2GB and the player registration limit is capped at 30,000. The content and features that users will be able to access as part of the build are still in development, which means there may be some glitches.

The beta build will get two new multiplayer maps; Hovec Sawmill and Crash. Users will get access to new Operator Skill, scorestreak, weapon, perk, MP Mode, BR Vehicle, and BR Class. The beta build will also bring various optimizations to the multiplayer mode, new loadout features, and new Undead Siege content.

The community update also stated that not all of these features and content will be available in the build right from the start.