Call of Duty: Mobile now available for Android and iOS

Activision and Tencent Games has finally launched its Call of Duty: Mobile game. It is currently available on both Android and iOS. The game brings a lot of familiar characters, combat mechanics and game settings over from its PC counterparts. The game weighs around 2GB on the Google Play Store.

The minimum specifications required to run the game on Android include a minimum of 2GB of RAM and Android 5.1 or above. Whereas, consumers playing on iOS devices require iOS 9 or above. If your device meets these specifications, you can head to the Play Store or App Store and download the game.

The game currently comes with six modes: Free-For-All, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination and Battle Royale. It includes characters and weapons a number of Call of Duty titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops.

As of now, you can play the game in a number of familiar maps, which include Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked, Crossfire, Standoff, Crash and Killhouse. Activision has promised that it will bring a lot of new content like maps and guns in the coming months.

In the beginning, you will have to log in to the game as a guest or with your Facebook ID. After which a tutorial will start that will help you choose the style of gameplay you want and help you get your first gun, which will be an M4.

After the tutorial is over you can play in all of the modes, except for the Battle Royale mode, as you are required to reach level 7 before the mode is unlocked.