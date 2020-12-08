Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020 is now a part of Airtel India Esports Tour

The tournament consists of invitational tournaments and open cups. The open cups are available for everyone to register and participate. (Screenshot)

Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020 is currently underway and has now become a part of Airtel India Esports Tour. Airtel India Esports Tour is an umbrella banner, which consists of a number of e-sports tournaments like ESL India Premiership, KO Fight Night and the Northeast Summit. At the end of the tour, all of these players will be ranked on the basis of their performance and will get a reward for their performance.

The Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020 currently has a prize pool of Rs 6,50,000. It is being streamed live on Airtel Xstream and Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube and Facebook handles.

The tournament consists of invitational tournaments and open cups. The open cups are available for everyone to register and participate. There are a total of four cups for 5v5 and battle royale modes. The first 5v5 cup and the first Battle Royale Cup have concluded and the registration for the second 5v5 cup is underway.

Battle Royale Qualifier 2 registrations will start from December 9 and will go on till December 20. The qualifiers will take place on December 23-24, and the final on December 25. The grand finals will take place on December 28.

The total prize pool for 5v5 matches is Rs 2,35,000 with the first position being awarded Rs 1,25,000, second one getting Rs 50,000 and the third and fourth position holders getting Rs 30,000. The invitational prize pool is of Rs 72,000 with the winner getting Rs 45,000, runner up getting Rs 15,000 and the third and fourth positions getting Rs 6,000 each.

The largest prize pool is of the battle royale tournament, worth Rs 4,13,000. The first position gets Rs 1,25,000, second gets Rs 50,000, third/fourth get Rs 26,000, fifth/sixth get Rs 22,000, seventh/eighth get Rs 20,000, ninth/10th get Rs 16,000, 11th/12th get Rs 12,500 and 13th to 16th get Rs 10,000, each. Player with the highest kills during the tournament gets an additional bonus of Rs 3,000.

