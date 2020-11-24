Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020: Everything you need to know

The largest prize pool is of the battle royale tournament, worth Rs 4,13,000. (Image: NODWIN Gaming)

NODWIN Gaming has announced that it will be holding its first-ever standalone Call of Duty Mobile tournament in India, called Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020. The tournament has a prize pool of Rs 7,20,000, with all of the matches being streamed live on NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube and Facebook handles. The registration process is currently underway and interested players can sign up on the company’s official website.

Registrations for the 5v5 matches will end on November 30, with the first 5v5 qualifier taking place from December 2 to December 3, with the finals taking place on December 4. Registrations for the first Battle Royale qualifier will end on December 7, with the matches taking place from December 9 to December 10, and the finals taking place on December 11.

The 5v5 qualifier 2 registrations will start from December 2 and will end on December 14. Finals for the 5v5 qualifier 2 will take place on December 18. Battle Royale Qualifier 2 registrations will start from December 9 and will go on till December 20. The qualifiers will take place on December 23-24, and the final on December 25. The grand finals will take place on December 28.

The total prize pool for 5v5 matches is Rs 2,35,000 with the first position being awarded Rs 1,25,000, second one getting Rs 50,000 and the third and fourth position holders getting Rs 30,000. The invitational prize pool is of Rs 72,000 with the winner getting Rs 45,000, runner up getting Rs 15,000 and the third and fourth positions getting Rs 6,000 each.

The largest prize pool is of the battle royale tournament, worth Rs 4,13,000. The first position gets Rs 1,25,000, second gets Rs 50,000, third/fourth get Rs 26,000, fifth/sixth get Rs 22,000, seventh/eighth get Rs 20,000, ninth/10th get Rs 16,000, 11th/12th get Rs 12,500 and 13th to 16th get Rs 10,000, each. Player with the highest kills during the tournament gets an additional bonus of Rs 3,000.

“Call of Duty mobile had its takers from day 1 and the number grew at a substantial pace in India. Our mobile-first esports market grew diverse with its arrival. A full-blown CODM tournament was long overdue, we heard the community and it eventually happened. We are glad to have made this move and I’m sure this will be a wonderful platform for the gamers to make a name for themselves,” said Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming.

