Call of Duty Mobile garners over 100 million downloads in its first week, states new report

Activision in partnership with Tencent Games recently launched its Call of Duty: Mobile game globally. Now, according to Sensor Tower, the game has garnered over 100 million downloads in its first week of launch.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s debut in comparison to other games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite has achieved a huge feat. PUBG Mobile and Fortnite during their launch were able to garner 26.3 million and 22.5 million players during the first week of their launch.

According to Sensor Tower, the 100 million downloads include worldwide unique downloads across Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

“This is by far the largest mobile game launch in history in terms of the player base that’s been built in the first week,” said Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower.

According to Sensor Tower, the game was able to pull 17 per cent of its downloads from the US, which was then followed by India. Though the game has been launched globally, it is yet to be launched in a number of other countries too, which includes China.

Activision had earlier announced that its Call of Duty: Mobile game managed to garner the number one ranking on iOS in over 100 countries. Within three days the game was able to garner 35 million unique downloads on Android and iOS combined.