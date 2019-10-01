Call of Duty: Mobile first impressions: PC Gaming brought to mobile

Call of Duty is one of the best First Person Shooter (FPS) games available on any gaming platform, be it PC or console. To bring a similar experience to mobile, Activision has partnered with Tencent Games for Call of Duty: Mobile. The new game brings a lot of fan favourite aspects, guns, maps and more from the vast library of Call of Duty games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Ghosts to this new mobile game.

The game has globally been launched today and is now available for both Android and iOS. The game brings everything that most gamers like in the PC and console Call of Duty games to the mobile platform. I was able to get my hands on the game early in the morning and have been hooked on it since. Here’s everything that I noticed in the game till now.

The first and one of the most crucial things: graphics on the Call of Duty: Mobile are next level. No present mobile game can match these levels in my opinion. PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are nowhere close to the detail as Call of Duty on mobile. The graphics felt extremely realistic and the developers have focused a lot on even small and intricate details. Everything from the characters and the landscapes looks like they were directly pulled from the PC version of the game, without any changes being made. Even the cadet stripes on the uniforms were the same.

The game currently consists of six modes: Free-For-All, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination and Battle Royale. There is a zombie mode also, which is stated as coming soon. Players can start playing the match in Free-For-All, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint and Domination. The Battle Royale mode opens for players only after they reach Level 7 in the game.

The gameplay might look similar to PUBG Mobile. I felt it is more intuitive and has settings, which allow even beginners to play the game, and not just the seasoned gamers. The best thing that I liked about it was that the game allowed me to choose whether I required automatic shooting or if I wanted the gun trigger to be in my hands. This will help beginners keep their mind on moving and positioning the character and the guns. Of course, the professional players can select to do all of this and at the same time take the shot with the manual trigger.

The loadout that you can carry during a game, includes a primary weapon, a secondary weapon (only in the battle royale mode), a knife, grenades, recon drone and a hunter-killer drone. The killstreak feature that we see on PC and consoles is also available, which provides players with UAV recon, hunter-killer drone and an Airstrike.

I personally liked both the 5v5 deathmatch mode and the battle royale mode. However, if I had to pick and choose a mode, I would go for playing the battle royale mode almost always. It has a lot of variables, great guns, inventory, cars and even a helicopter!

Though Call of Duty: Mobile raises the bar for smartphone gaming, by being a game that lessens the console/PC and mobile gaming window. It still isn’t as perfect as I would want it to be. The game still has a number of bugs that I encountered even on a highly stable internet connection. First, being that my charecter was facing invisible blocks while moving in the deathmatch mode during many matches. That issue I still could ignore. The biggest issue I faced was that during a number of Battle Royale matches, my game would end abruptly bringing me to the lobby, which was extremely frustrating.

For what it is worth it, I personally like Call of Duty: Mobile a lot more than any of the mobile games currently available in the market, including PUBG Mobile. And It would be apt to say that you will now be seeing me more on Call of Duty: Mobile rather than on any other mobile game.