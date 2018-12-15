Call of Duty: Legends of War beta now available for Android: All you need to know

Activision in partnership with Tencent Games has launched the alpha testing version of its Call of Duty: Legends of War Android smartphone game in select markets. According to a report by Dexerto, the game is already available for download in Australia on the Google Play Store. Tencent Games, claims Call of Duty: Legends of War features the most popular maps, characters, weapons and gear from the Call of Duty universe. This is the first time a Call of Duty Game instead of having new maps, characters, weapons and gear has all the popular stuff from previous games crammed into it.

A Facebook page for Call of Duty: Legends of War has also been set up where you will be able to find the game’s trailer and a list of all of its new features. The studios have stated that more content will be added to the game and various bugs will be fixed before it is ready for a public launch. User’s interested in playing Call of Duty: Legends of War right now can download and install it from APK Mirror, where a user has uploaded the APK installable files of the game.

Call of Duty: Legends of War currently includes two gaming modes – multiplayer and zombies. In the multiplayer mode, players will be able to play player vs player (PvP) battles with 10 players divided into two teams. The multiplayer mode is further divided into two different modes – Team Deathmatch and Frontline. In the zombies mode players can play solo or in teams to battle off zombies and win the game.

The game can be played with the most popular characters from the Call of Duty universe like Captain Price from Modern Warfare, Overlord from Ghosts Ghosts and any more. The characters can be then customised to the player’s likings by earning perks, weapons, skills and equipment from Supply Drops. It will also have all of the most popular Call of Duty maps like Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked and more.