Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launching Nov 13: Everything you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is going to be the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise of video games. Activision has finally posted the reveal trailer for the game on YouTube, which shows the premise of the game, along with some gameplay footage. It also revealed that the game will be launching on November 13 along with an upcoming multiplayer reveal. The new multiplayer reveal will take place on September 9.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available for pre-ordering on the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store. There are three editions that can be pre-ordered: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Bundle Edition and Ultimate Edition, priced at Rs 3,999, Rs 4,749 and Rs 6,249, respectively.

The trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shows showcases real-life and in-game footage blended together. The footage is from the years between 1968 and 1981, during the Cold War. The trailer states that the footage is captured on a PlayStation 5.

Every customer pre-ordering the game online will get early access to the open beta along with the Sgt. Woods Operator bundle. The Sgt. Woods Operator bundle includes Black Ops SOG operative Frank Woods, a weapon blueprint, quip and Finishing Move. This bundle can immediately be used in Modern Warfare and Warzone. And later on inside of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The Digital Standard Edition includes just the game. Whereas, the Cross-Gen Edition includes both the current-gen and next-gen versions of the game through a dual-license tied to your PlayStation/Xbox account. Take note that the Standard Edition is playable on the next-gen consoles via backwards compatibility but will not include any next-gen features.

Coming to the Ultimate Edition, it includes both the current-gen and next-gen versions of the game, the “Land, Sea, and Air Pack”, and the Battle Pass Bundle. The “Land, Sea, and Air Pack” contains three Operator skins, three vehicle skins and three weapon blueprints.

Physical pre-orders will not come with any bonus content including Early Access Open Beta and Sgt. Woods Operator bundle.

