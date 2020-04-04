Call of Duty 2v2 Showdown mode now live; Meltdown map replaces Scrapyard

To make this game mode more interesting, the company has removed the health regeneration feature in this one. To make this game mode more interesting, the company has removed the health regeneration feature in this one.

Activision recently started Call of Duty Mobile’s fourth season, called Steel Legion. The major reason why people were excited about this is that it brings the Meltdown map into play from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. The update also brings a new mode, quite similar to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight mode, called 2v2 Showdown. Now, what’s that?

Activision in its latest blog post stated that the new 2v2 Showdown mode is a “brawl to the death” mode. In this mode two teams of two players each have to brawl and eliminate the opposing team or capture the hardpoint, in five rounds to win. To make this game mode more interesting the company has removed the health regeneration feature. So players have to look for medical supplies and play more tactically during these matches.

Other features of Call of Duty Mobile Steel Legion?

Apart from the new map and the 2v2 Showdown mode, the Steel Legion also brings two new features including Man-o-War and a soldier named Ruin.

Another big change that the update brings is the removed Scrapyard map. The map has been removed to make space for the Meltdown map. However, in the blog post, Activision notes that this is a temporary change and it will bring back Scrapyard for those who enjoy it.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: These are the best ways to claim Airdrops

The Steel Legion also adds another new mode, called Gun Game + Team Deathmatch. This is quite an intense mode as in it players just like gun game get new weapons with kills, however, unlike it, they don’t get to play alone, instead, like the Deathmatch mode, they are paired into teams and have to work together to get kills.

For those who are excited about the limited time Meltdown map, it is currently available in Search and Destroy, DOM, Team Death Match, Snipers Only, Gun Game: Team Fight, Gun Game, and Free For All modes. Activision has not announced when it will remove this and bring back Scrapyard.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd