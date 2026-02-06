‘Built by human hands’: Rockstar rules out generative AI for GTA 6

In an effort to save time and money, more game production teams are using generative technologies as Artificial Intelligence becomes more prevalent. Some recent releases, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Arc Raiders, have already used AI-generated assets in their final builds. However, Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI will not be joining that trend.
Rockstar Games has made it clear that generative AI will not be used in the development of its highly anticipated next title. The studio is sticking to a traditional approach that puts human creativity at the centre of its work.
The confirmation came ahead of Take-Two Interactive’s latest financial results. Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that generative AI has “zero part” in what Rockstar Games is building for GTA 6.
Zelnick has previously shared similar views. In an earlier interview with CNBC, he stated that AI cannot be truly creative, as it works by analysing and recombining existing data. In his view, originality and vision cannot be programmed by a computer algorithm.
This belief seems to be having a profound influence on the approach Rockstar Games is taking in the development process, particularly for a game as big and prestigious as Grand Theft Auto VI.
Zelnick went on to say, “Rather than the algorithms and the machines creating the games, they’re built by human hands with incredible craftsmanship.” He explained that the studio creates its worlds in detail, from individual buildings to entire neighbourhoods.
According to him, Rockstar avoids procedural generation because it takes away from what makes its games feel alive and authentic.
However, though Zelnick’s statements may seem to criticise AI, the executive stressed that the company is not entirely rejecting the technology. They are currently experimenting with “hundreds of AI tools and projects” that can enhance their efficiency and reduce their expenses, but all of it is outside the domain of creative development. This distinction is important. AI may help with backend processes, but it will not shape the story, world, or characters of GTA 6.
The game is confirmed for a release on November 19, 2026. Zelnick denied the rumours that a delay is in store for the physical copy of the game in order to avoid leaks before its release. During the earnings call, Zelnick reconfirmed that the game will simultaneously get a physical and digital release.
As for pricing, Take-Two has yet to do so, and it will likely be discussed during the summer marketing campaign. Recent rumours have been stating that physical versions will be delayed, although past trends have shown that digital and physical versions will be made available at the same time, as Rockstar has done for Red Dead Redemption 2. GTA 6 will be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.
