‘Built by human hands’: Rockstar rules out generative AI for GTA 6

During the earnings call, Zelnick reconfirmed that the game will simultaneously get a physical and digital release. (Image: X/ Rockstation)

In an effort to save time and money, more game production teams are using generative technologies as Artificial Intelligence becomes more prevalent. Some recent releases, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Arc Raiders, have already used AI-generated assets in their final builds. However, Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI will not be joining that trend.

Rockstar Games has made it clear that generative AI will not be used in the development of its highly anticipated next title. The studio is sticking to a traditional approach that puts human creativity at the centre of its work.

The confirmation came ahead of Take-Two Interactive’s latest financial results. Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that generative AI has “zero part” in what Rockstar Games is building for GTA 6.