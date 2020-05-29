Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is free on PC — here’s how to download. (Image credit: Epic/Twitter) Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is free on PC — here’s how to download. (Image credit: Epic/Twitter)

After Grand Theft Auto V and Civilization 6, Epic is giving another AAA game for free. This time, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, is up for grabs for free. You can download The Handsome Collection on your PC for free until June 4. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection usually retails for $60 (Rs 4538).

The collection includes both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, as well as all the expansions and DLC content for both games. Borderlands 3 is also not part of the collection. However, Epic is selling Borderlands 3 for just $30 as part of the “Mega Sale”.

The Borderlands series has a special place in the first-person shooter (FPS) gaming landscape. Borderlands 2, which made its debut back in 2012, picks up the story following the first game of the series which is not included in the collection. Meanwhile, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel features a story that takes place between Borderlands and Borderlands 2.

The Borderlands series has shipped 48 million units over its lifetime, making it one of the popular game franchises in the history of video games. Borderlands 2 alone accounts for 22 million units out of 45 million units. The Borderlands 3, the latest game in the Borderlands series, was announced on September 13, 2019.

💥 HEY THERE, HANDSOME! 💥 There’s still plenty of loot left in this vault — #Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is FREE on the Epic Games Store until June 4! https://t.co/iRsTUJuF4E pic.twitter.com/TXheLgJQTs — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 28, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

How to download Borderlands: The Handsome Collection on PC from Epics Game Store

To download Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, head to the Epic Games store and hit the “Get” button to download it to your computer. Before you download the game, just make to check the minimum and recommended specifications in order to run this game on your Windows PC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd