Borderlands 3 trailer released, launch date yet to be announced

Gearbox Software, the game studio behind the popular action RPG game series, Borderlands has announced its third-installment, Borderlands 3 at the PAX (Penny Arcade Expo) East 2019 being held in Boston. At the convention, Gearbox showcased how the game will look and feel like in a gameplay trailer.

The game will feature much better graphics compared to its predecessors and include dinosaurs, robots and more, which the players will have to take on during the gameplay. The company promises that there will be a lot of guns and a number of returning characters that the players will love to interact with.

At the convention, Gearbox CEO, Randy Pitchford stated that the game has been under development for over five years, and will not be a battle royale game. Instead, it will be focusing on the RPG mode and the online multiplayer mode.

The company did not reveal a release date for the game, however, it did announce that the game will be made available on Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms. The company will be providing everyone with more details on April 3 during its PAX panel.

The game will feature four new vault hunters with new abilities, characters now have multiple action skills instead of just one like the older versions of the game. Guns have been reworked and now they allow players to shift out parts and change the gun stats.

With this new feature, players will be able to change gun type, firing rate, reload speeds and more. Most of the elements from previous games will be returning with an exception of Slag, Laser and Ice.

Coming to the gameplay of Borderlands 3, the game will take place five years after the end of Borderlands 2, with the gameplay looking more like Borderlands 1. Atlas will be returning as the manufacturer with Rhys back as CEO.

The game this time won’t only have a single vault, instead, players will be required to find multiple vaults. The game will start on Pandora, which the players will soon have to leave on the Crimson Raider’s ship, named Sanctuary 3. Players will then be able to access multiple planets from the ship.