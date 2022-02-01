Bloodborne finally comes to PC as a PSX demake

A new fan-made demake of the Bloodborne is now available to download for free on itch.io. The original, 2015-released souls-like title is a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and fans have been begging for a PC port for quite some time.

Look-wise, the demake is a far cry from what you would expect from the Playstation version, as it has been deconstructed to suit an older graphical and gameplay style – in this case, PS1. The demake has been developed by Lilith Walther aka b0tster, over the course of 13 months, and was released earlier today.

The game already has a separate Twitch category, with over 17,000 people tuned in to see how it looks, performs, and get general input from streamers invested in the souls-like genre. While most PS demakes are short, demo-length renditions, the Bloodborne variant is a sufficiently full-blown experience.

BloodbornePSX: NOW AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD Thank you for the support over the 13 month dev period.

You have everything, from the unique hunter weapons to Molotov cocktails to blood vials that replenish your health. All the enemies in Yharnam have been faithfully recreated keeping the 1997 graphics in mind, including the bosses (main villains) – Cleric Beast and Father Gascoigne. The opening cutscene also perfectly aligns with the PS4 version, with a lot of slight details that could have been easily left out.

It can be played via keyboard and mouse or a gamepad, the controls for which have been listed on the official website. To maintain the retro feel, movement on the controller is limited to the D-pad buttons, as it would have functioned back in the day. The analogue sticks, however, only function in the menus.

Walther has also included settings to emulate the feeling of an ancient console. Using a slider, one can intentionally slow down the game’s framerate or tinker with its loading screen time when needed.