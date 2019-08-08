Black Shark releases new Rookie Kit for Black Shark 2, Redmi K20 owners starting at Rs 2

Black Shark recently launched its Black Shark 2 smartphone in India. At the time of its India launch, the company showcased a number of accessories for the device including a game controller, which were slated to be launched at a later date. The company has now launched its ‘Rookie Kit’, which includes the Gamepad 2.0 Holder and the Gamepad in India.

The Rookie Kit is priced at Rs 3,498 and is currently available on Flipkart for users to buy. For Black Shark 2 customers the company is offering the Rookie Kit at a discounted price of Rs 2.

The launch offer is only valid for each consumer once and can be redeemed between September 15 and October 15 using the My Rewards section of Flipkart.

The company has also announced that the Gamepad is also compatible with the recently launched Redmi K20 seres. It also stated that the new Black Shark Gamepad will work with most popular Android games out of the box.

The controller consists of an analogue joystick and six buttons. It also has a multifunction button, which offers more functionality when paired with a Black Shark smartphone. The controller is fully customisable via software, allowing players to have different controller settings for different games.

The controller supports Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and has a USB Type-C port for charging the 340mAh battery. Black Shark states that a full charge will provide consumers with up to 40 hours of continuous usage.