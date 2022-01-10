scorecardresearch
Monday, January 10, 2022
BioWare provides updates on Mass Effect, Dragon Age

The sequels to Mass Effect and Dragon Age are currently deep in development, with the later focusing solely on a single-player experience where choices matter.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
January 10, 2022 11:37:16 am
BioWare provides updates on Mass Effect, Dragon Age. (Image credit: BioWare)

In a studio blog post, Gary McCay, general manager at BioWare has provided brief development updates for its highly-anticipated sequels to Mass Effect and Dragon Age. Following the rocky launch of their online third-person shooter, Anthem, the company is now focused on rebuilding its reputation and “building back the trust” of its fans and community.

McCay highlights the challenges of the pandemic and provides an outline of BioWare’s hybrid work strategy that will help maximise collaboration and communication between onsite and remote people. The studio is currently hard at work on both games, with the Dragon Age team hosting a group of veteran developers to build a single-player experience where choices matter.

As for Mass Effect, the company had released a poster on N7 Day (November 7), loaded with easter eggs. “If you look closely, there are a handful of hidden treats; by my count, there are at least five surprises, all of which point to an amazing future in the Mass Effect universe.”

At the time, fans were quick to notice the crater resembling the Geth, an AI species from the original trilogy. Next to the ship, you see four characters, which is a first for the franchise, since it only ever allowed two companions to be utilised at once. Prior to this, BioWare had teased the return of beloved character Liara T’Soni to the lore and made the remastered edition available on Xbox Game Pass for free.

Additionally, BioWare will be launching ‘Legacy of Sith,’ the latest expansion for the massively multiplayer online RPG – Star Wars: The Old Republic. The DLC will be released on February 15, and features new combat choices and a storyline that takes players back to the underwater depths of Manaan.

