BioShock The Collection: The Classics get a Modern Makeover

For the longest time, there were rumours that the BioShock series would come to the Xbox One through the means of backwards compatibility. Little did we expect that a complete remaster of the three games was in the works. While BioShock Infinite is only three years old, it would be good to recall that it has been nine years since the original genre bending shooter came out. The BioShock Collection features all three games along with all the single player add-on content in a neat 2-disc package with a price tag of Rs 2,499.

Starting off with the original game, this is where the “remastered” aspect is most visible. Texture has been refreshed to show the brilliance of the underwater city of Rapture in full 1080p glory. There are a few additions in the game, but nothing that would take away from the essence of the original game. The remaster is essentially a complete visual overhaul so that the game looks brilliant on the modern console, all while running buttery smooth at 60fps.

While a significant amount of work has gone into modernising the game, it’s comforting to see the game mechanics have not been touched at all. The controller scheme remains the same as well, which is great for those who have played the original game on their Xbox 360, but those who’d pick it up for the first time might find that the controls take some getting used to. The game is a brilliant story wrapped in what can be only deemed as a visual masterpiece.

BioShock 2 continues the tale of Rapture and while the game was originally created in 1080p and didn’t really require any significant overhaul, it does look a little better on the Xbox One in comparison to its Xbox 360 counterpart. The most significant change in BioShock 2 happens to be the omission of the multiplayer component, which honestly, wasn’t that exciting in the first place. Additionally, the Protector Trials and Minerva’s Den DLCs are also included in the bundle that give additional depth to the captivating story of the city of Rapture. BioShock 2 improves on some of the gaming mechanics of the original game (such as dual-wielding plasmids) which makes the game a little more engaging than the original.

From the deepest depths of the ocean to fighting high up in the skies, BioShock infinite takes place in the city of Columbia, a human settlement in the clouds. The Collection comes with the Burial at Sea DLC (part 1&2) for BioShock Infinite and while the game itself was fairly modern, the only rework it has received seems to be in the area of better lighting dynamics and improved textures. While many considered BioShock 2 to not be as great as the first game, BioShock Infinite was deemed as the true successor to the original, the sequel that the series deserved.

There’s no doubt that all three games are worthy of being a part of any gamer’s collection. The BioShock series is a beautiful example of exemplary story-telling through the means of an engaging gameplay. IF you already have the PS3 or Xbox 360 versions of the games, the additional content (DLCs, video reels etc) alone make this edition lucrative enough to buy.

BioShock Infinite in its original form was brilliant enough to not really require any remastering. However, it’s nice to see minor tweaks and upgrades to the game. The bottom-line remains that if you want to play any of the BioShock games on your next-gen consoles, The BioShock Collection is the only way to do so. If you’ve never played the series, you absolutely must and if you already own the games, having the remastered version will definitely feel like a treat. For Rs 2,499, this collection is a must-own proposition.

