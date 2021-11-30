BGMI wins Best Game at Google Play Best of 2021 awards

Krafton published online multiplayer title, Battlegrounds Mobile India has won the ‘Best Game’ award at Google Play’s Best of 2021. The end-of-year celebration features the best apps and games on their platform, across the world and in India.

“This recognition is a testament to BGMI’s commitment to create an immersive, enjoyable, and diverse gaming experience for players in India. We accept this award on behalf of our players and are grateful to them for their continued enthusiasm and endless support,” said Wooyol Lim, Head of BGMI, Krafton.

The battle royale game has also been awarded in the ‘Best Competitive’ category in India, leaving behind newly released titles such as Pokemon Unite and Marvel’s Future Revolution. “Since BGMI’s launch, the feedback from our fans has been incredible, and that’s the pillar on which we are building India centric events, and contents.”

Following the ban of PUBG Mobile last year, Krafton released an Indian version – Battlegrounds Mobile India. Upon launch, the game saw a mammoth debut, with over 40 million downloads in the first month and 16 million daily active users. Professional players in the field will now take part in the 2022 Asian Games event, as part of its esports medal category. For this, Krafton had also released a new PUBG Mobile Asian Games version, making it easier for Indian players to participate.

Recently, BGMI had rolled out its 1.7 update, including new in-game events and characters and items based on the new Netflix anime, Arcane. The patch notes also listed a new Piggyback feature that lets players carry their knocked down teammates.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available to play on Android and iOS devices.