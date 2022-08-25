scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

BGMI developer Krafton announces new game called Moonbreaker: Here are the details

Krafton has announced a new turn-based tabletop RPG sci-fi game called Moonbreaker, which will begin Early Access on September 29 on Steam.

Krafton-MoonbreakerMoonbreaker will be available for both PC and Mac.

From the much-awaited Hogwarts Legacy to Dune Awakening to Dead Island 2, this year’s Gamescom was packed with lots of games. While open-world games seem to take the centerstage, BGMI developer Krafton has given a glimpse of their upcoming title – Moonbreaker.

Created by the same studio that brought us Subnautica (Unknown Worlds), Moonbreaker is a turn-based tabletop RPG (Role Playing Game) sci-fi game. Revealed at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase, players have to battle in a small solar system called Reaches, where moons stick to their orbits because of a scarce resource called Cinder.

The developers said players will be able to understand more about the world of Moonbreaker and its characters via upcoming audio dramas which will be unveiled just before the Early Access launch.

Moonbreaker involves assembling a team of one captain accompanied by ten units which are usually made up of Crew and Assists. Players will have to efficiently make use of their resources, plan their roster and make the most out of the map. If you are bored of fighting others, Moonbreaker also offers offline challenges and a ‘Cargo Run’ mode, which lets players fight against AI enemies.

The tabletop RPG allows players to paint their miniature figures, customise roster banners and offers professional digital painting tools to make it feel like a physical game. It looks like the game will have more than 50 units available during the Early Access launch.

The developer Unknown Worlds said Moonbreaker takes inspiration from the likes of classic titles like XCOM, Hearthstone and Dungeon and Dragons. Krafton’s Moonbreak will be launched in Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac via Steam.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 10:19:50 am
