BGMI ban: In-game Battle Pass goes down after game removed from Play Store

Weeks after PUBG Mobile’s Indian version BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was taken down from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, players who already had the game installed and are now running into a new restriction. BGMI’s in-game battle-pass has now vanished from thew game.

The Battle Pass is a crucial element for any player who wishes to purchase in-game skins and other perks with the help of microtransactions converted into BGMI’s very own currency. However, with the mechanism down, the game cannot facilitate any micrtransactions anymore, preventing players from buying pretty much anything inside the game.

Players still trying out the title are now facing difficulties in purchasing in-game currency and updating the game. Those trying to purchase UC (the game’s own currency) are running into a “purchase failed, item not found. Please try later” error. No official statement on the matter has been provided yet by Krafton, while the company has been trying to reverse the ban.

For anyone still trying to play the game, it seems the servers are still up so players should be able to play a multiplayer battle royale match, or any of the other game modes. However, with the Battle Pass going down, BGMI seems to be walking on thin ice in the country right now. A server-side cut-off seems to be the next step for the app, which will then be completely banned and unplayable, even for players who already have the game installed or sideloaded it with an APK file.